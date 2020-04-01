Quick links

Report: Liverpool given just weeks to sign £53million striker who's keen on Anfield move

Olly Dawes
Timo Werner of Wolfsburg looks on before the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig at Volkswagen Arena on March 07, 2020 in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Liverpool have been strongly linked with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Timo Werner of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and SV Werder Bremen at Red Bull Arena on February 15, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany.

According to Sport Bild, as relayed by Transfemarkt, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner does have a release clause in his contract – but it expires after June 15th.

It's claimed that Werner's clause is worth around €60million (£53million), and he could join fellow striker Yussuf Poulsen in leaving the club this summer.

Liverpool are noted as being keen on Werner, and the striker would be interested in joining the Reds, but the striker may have reservations about going to the UK given the struggles with the ongoing pandemic.

 

The Reds now know the date they must have a move agreed by, with just 75 days – slightly over 10 weeks – to get a deal done despite the crisis.

That may be difficult given that we don't even know when the Premier League season will end, so this could become a very complicated pursuit for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool do need another attacker this summer, and the lightning-quick Werner fits the bill having hit 27 goals and 12 assists this season, taking his Leipzig tally to 88 goals and 39 assists in 150 games.

At £53million, it's a very reasonable price too. If it wasn't for the release clause, Werner could be going for much, much more than that price, and it should fit into Liverpool's budget.

Liverpool now need to overcome a few obstacles to get a deal done, but with Werner at least interested in a move, they have all the encouragement they need.

