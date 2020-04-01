Report: Liverpool academy graduate will finally seal exit at end of season

Jurgen Klopp clearly thinks a lot of Ovie Ejaria but the Premier League youngster looks set to stay at Championship outfit Reading.

Ovie Ejaria is set to become a permanent member of Reading’s squad on July 1 with the Liverpool Echo reporting that the young midfielder is set to finally cut ties with the Anfield giants.

While some of Liverpool’s most exciting prospects are spending the season out on loan, including Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi, Ejaria has been the pick of the bunch over the last eight months or so.

A 22-year-old who flattered to deceive at Rangers and Sunderland has come of age in Berkshire with his tally of three goals and four Championship assists merely the tip of the iceberg.

Few midfielders in England’s second tier can match Ejaria for sheer skill and ability. The London-born 22-year-old has left defenders dazzled and supporters wowed with some truly sublime performances in the blue and white hoops of Reading.

And, according to the Echo, Ejaria is set to stick around at the Madejski beyond this season with Reading set to take up their option to sign the England U21 international on a full-time basis in the summer.

It remains to be seen how much Mark Bowen’s side will pay for a one-time Arsenal prospect who made just eight first-team appearances in Liverpool colours.

Ejaria is clearly rated very highly by Jurgen Klopp, catching the manager’s eye during a training camp in Tenerife, but it seems that a place in Liverpool’s first-team plans is just out of his reach.

In another era, Ejaria could be retuning to Anfield looking to fight for a place in the squad. But with Liverpool boasting their most impressive crop of players in arguably three decades, it looks like one of their most talented youngsters is destined to miss the boat.