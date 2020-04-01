Report: Insiders update Liverpool's stance on potential nine-figure signing after alleged talks

Liverpool seemingly won't be signing Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's in-demand winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

It's claimed that Liverpool are not involved in the battle for Sancho, and insiders claim they're not even monitoring his situation.

The reason is that Liverpool would only go for a big-money addition like Sancho – possibly at around £100million – if one of their current front three left the club.

That doesn't seem to be happening, so Liverpool won't be making a move for the England international this summer, which may disappoint some fans.

The Daily Mail claimed last month that Liverpool had initiated talks with Dortmund in order to tell them that they planned to bid for Sancho this summer, with real hope that he would join forces with England pals Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson.

That report came from a fairly reliable Liverpool source in Dominic King, but it may now be that Liverpool have decided to back away due to the huge cost involved in a move.

Clubs need to be careful financially given the huge loss of revenue from the coronavirus crisis, and splashing a nine-figure fee on a player as soon as football returns may not be smart.

Liverpool backing away leaves Chelsea and Manchester United as the only Premier League clubs in the race now, with Sancho still a wanted man after 17 goals and 19 assists this season.