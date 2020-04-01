Report: How Tottenham's board reacted after hearing Harry Kane's comments

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has dropped his clearest hint yet that he could be open to a move away from Jose Mourinho's side.

Tottenham Hotspur’s hierarchy were not surprised by Harry Kane’s comments over his future, according to the Daily Mail.

Kane refused to commit his future to Spurs in midweek, and suggested that he would not stay at the club ‘for the sake of it’.

The comments caused panic amid Tottenham supporters, but the club are reportedly very relaxed about the situation.

Spurs apparently know of Kane’s growing frustrations about their lack of progress, and are not at all shocked by his most public suggestion yet that a move could be possible.

Indeed, Daniel Levy is said to be confident that he can keep Kane at Tottenham for a long-time yet, with or without Champions League football.

Spurs look set to miss out on the top four this term, but they have no desire to cash in on Kane.

Levy reportedly wants £200 million for his side’s star striker, and Tottenham do not feel under any pressure to sell Kane, as he is contracted until 2024.

The calming report can only be considered good news for Tottenham supporters, who will be desperate to see Kane stay.

Jose Mourinho will want to build his side around the talents of Kane, who remains one of the best strikers in world football.

Kane has notched 11 Premier League goals this term, despite suffering badly with injury, and could actually be back to full fitness before Tottenham play their next match.