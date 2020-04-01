Report: Everton board have discussed signing player Ancelotti has called selfish

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has worked with Real Madrid's Gareth Bale before.

Everton have sensationally been linked with both Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey by 90 minutes.

The Toffees are said to be plotting big moves in the summer, as they look to provide Carlo Ancelotti with the tools required to move his side up the table.

Everton have now apparently discussed moving for Bale and Ramsey in the coming months, in what would be a hugely ambitious double swoop.

Real Madrid are reportedly desperate to offload Bale, and could agree to a loan deal for the attacker, if a side agrees to pay his £350,000-a-week wages.

Ramsey, meanwhile, wants to play more regularly - as he has only been a covering option after moving to Juventus last summer.

There has to be some doubts over whether a deal would be financially viable for Everton though.

The Toffees would have to fork out huge amounts in wages to land them both, and even if they were available, Ancelotti’s relationship with Bale hasn’t always been the best.

The Italian boss worked with Bale and Madrid, but criticised him publicly after his Bernabeu departure.

“If there is something that drives me crazy, it is selfishness. When a player has to pass the ball and does not pass it,” Ancelotti told Il Napolista.

“I paid for that in the first person. At Madrid, I took off Bale in a game against Valencia. He had to pass the ball to [Karim] Benzema, who would have scored into an empty goal, but instead of that, he shot [and missed].

“It was the reason that triggered an argument with Florentino, I took him off and the mess began there.”

Whether Ancelotti has now forgiven Bale and is willing to work with him again remains to be seen.

But if Everton did pull off the double swoop it would be one of the biggest shocks of the summer.