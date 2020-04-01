Quick links

Report claims Arsenal-linked Everton talent has picked club he wants to play for next season

Olly Dawes
Jonjoe Kenny of Schalke controls the ball during the DFB Cup second round match between Arminia Bielefeld and FC Schalke 04 at Schueco Arena on October 29, 2019 in Bielefeld, Germany.
Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny could be in demand this summer.

Jonjoe Kenny of FC Schalke 04 controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and 1. FC Union Berlin at Veltins-Arena on November 29, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

According to Bild, Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny wants to stay at Schalke and spend next season with the German club.

It's claimed that Schalke would like to keep Kenny too, but have no chance of signing him permanently due to the money involved in a deal.

There is no purchase clause in the loan move, meaning Schalke wouldn't exactly be in a strong position to tempt Everton into a move.

 

Instead, Kenny may look to extend the loan move by another year, having really enjoyed playing for the Bundesliga side this season.

The 23-year-old needed consistent playing time, and Everton decided to send him to Schalke last summer, where he has bagged one goal and three assists.

Everton have used both Seamus Coleman and Djibril Sidibe at right back this season, and face a decision on whether to sign Sidibe permanently this summer.

Everton would be wise to consider bringing Kenny back into their squad and using him instead of signing Sidibe permanently, but it seems the Englishman wants to head back to the Bundesliga.

The Daily Mail claimed earlier this season that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all want to sign Kenny, but their hopes of landing him may be dented by his desire to play for Schalke.

Jonjoe Kenny of Everton arrives for the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton Fc at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 12, 2019 in London, England.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

