Report claims Arsenal-linked Everton talent has picked club he wants to play for next season

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny could be in demand this summer.

According to Bild, Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny wants to stay at Schalke and spend next season with the German club.

It's claimed that Schalke would like to keep Kenny too, but have no chance of signing him permanently due to the money involved in a deal.

There is no purchase clause in the loan move, meaning Schalke wouldn't exactly be in a strong position to tempt Everton into a move.

Instead, Kenny may look to extend the loan move by another year, having really enjoyed playing for the Bundesliga side this season.

The 23-year-old needed consistent playing time, and Everton decided to send him to Schalke last summer, where he has bagged one goal and three assists.

Everton have used both Seamus Coleman and Djibril Sidibe at right back this season, and face a decision on whether to sign Sidibe permanently this summer.

Everton would be wise to consider bringing Kenny back into their squad and using him instead of signing Sidibe permanently, but it seems the Englishman wants to head back to the Bundesliga.

The Daily Mail claimed earlier this season that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all want to sign Kenny, but their hopes of landing him may be dented by his desire to play for Schalke.