Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report claims Ancelotti wants 20-year-old at Everton amid concerns over potential £27m deal

Olly Dawes
Marash Kumbulla of Hellas Verona during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 19 October 2019.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are again being linked with Marash Kumbulla.

Marash Kumbulla of Hellas Verona during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 19 October 2019.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, as noted by Sportal, Everton are back in the mix for Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla.

It's claimed that Fiorentina want him, but Carlo Ancelotti is keen to lure him to Goodison Park in a big summer move having impressed this season.

A host of other clubs have been linked with Kumbulla in recent times, but Everton now appear to be re-entering the race for his signature.

 

Kumbulla, 20, has impressed in 18 Serie A games for Verona this season, emerging as one of the top young centre backs in European football.

The Albanian looks set to earn Verona a huge fee this summer, but the timing of Everton's interest resurfacing is very interesting.

The Independent recently noted that Lille defender Gabriel had completed an offsite medical ahead of joining from Lille for £27million, but there has now been a delay, leaving Everton fearing they will miss out.

HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - MARCH 6 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the media during the Everton Press Conference at USM Finch Farm on March 6 2020 in Halewood, England.

Maybe Ancelotti is now looking towards Kumbulla as a potential fallback option if a deal for Gabriel does fall through, even if he doesn't offer the same balance as a left-footed centre back.

Kumbulla is a name to keep an eye on for Everton fans, but Gabriel looks like being the priority right now, even with the links to Kumbulla returning again.

Lille's Gabriel during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Montpellier HSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 13, 2019 in Lille, France.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch