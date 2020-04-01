Report claims Ancelotti wants 20-year-old at Everton amid concerns over potential £27m deal

Everton are again being linked with Marash Kumbulla.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, as noted by Sportal, Everton are back in the mix for Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla.

It's claimed that Fiorentina want him, but Carlo Ancelotti is keen to lure him to Goodison Park in a big summer move having impressed this season.

A host of other clubs have been linked with Kumbulla in recent times, but Everton now appear to be re-entering the race for his signature.

Kumbulla, 20, has impressed in 18 Serie A games for Verona this season, emerging as one of the top young centre backs in European football.

The Albanian looks set to earn Verona a huge fee this summer, but the timing of Everton's interest resurfacing is very interesting.

The Independent recently noted that Lille defender Gabriel had completed an offsite medical ahead of joining from Lille for £27million, but there has now been a delay, leaving Everton fearing they will miss out.

Maybe Ancelotti is now looking towards Kumbulla as a potential fallback option if a deal for Gabriel does fall through, even if he doesn't offer the same balance as a left-footed centre back.

Kumbulla is a name to keep an eye on for Everton fans, but Gabriel looks like being the priority right now, even with the links to Kumbulla returning again.