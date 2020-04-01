Quick links

Report: Champions League striker demands exit amid Bruce pursuit, Everton and West Ham keen

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United
Newcastle United are being strongly linked with Yussuf Poulsen.

Yussuf Poulsen of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Muenchen at Red Bull Arena on September 14, 2019 in Leipzig, Germany.

According to Sport BILD, RB Leizpig striker Yussuf Poulsen wants to leave the club this summer – and he could be heading to Newcastle United.

It's claimed that Poulsen has submitted a transfer request to Leipzig, and has made it clear he wants a transfer whenever the summer window actually opens.

The Dane will have a number of suitors, with the report stating that Steve Bruce is 'massively interested' in bringing him to Newcastle United.

 

Everton and West Ham United are also thought to be keen, with England considered a likely destination for the giant attacker this summer.

Poulsen, 25, has only started once since the winter break, and whilst he's still chipped in with three goals and 11 assists this season, his wider record for Leipzig is impressive.

Poulsen has racked up 61 goals and 49 assists in 248 games for the German side, showing his ability both as a goalscorer and as a facilitator, particularly impressing next to Timo Werner.

Yussuf Poulsen of RB Leipzig reacts during the UEFA Champions League group G match between SL Benfica and RB Leipzig at Estadio da Luz on September 17, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The former Lyngby man is a big physical presence at 6ft 4in tall, quick and hard-working, whilst he can also feature on the right flank when needed.

Poulsen would be a huge addition to the Newcastle attack, trading in Champions League football for St James' Park amid Joelinton's struggles, but whether the Magpies can fend off Everton and West Ham remains to be seen.

