Report: Biesla thinks Leeds youngster is one of the best talents in Europe

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side could make Illan Meslier's move to Elland Road a permanent one in the summer.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is a huge fan of Illan Meslier, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Meslier was brought to Leeds on loan from Lorient last summer, and he has impressed in his first season at Elland Road.

Although the 20-year-old has played second fiddle to Kiko Casilla for most of the campaign, the youngster has proven what he is capable of in Leeds’ most recent matches.

With Casilla suspended, Meslier has stepped into Leeds’ starting line-up and kept back-to-back clean-sheets in his first two Championship appearances.

Bielsa is now said to be pushing to keep Meslier at Elland Road, as he lines up a £6 million deal.

And Bielsa may view the potential transfer as a bargain, as he reportedly considers Meslier to be one of the best talents across Europe.

The Argentine boss apparently believes that Meslier is among the top young goalkeepers on the continent, so it would be quite a coup for Leeds to sign him.

Bielsa actually could have a dilemma next season, if Meslier does sign permanently, as he will have to pick between him and Casilla.

Meslier has looked so secure during his time in Leeds’ senior squad so far that he is really pushing to take Casilla’s place, and it may be that the youngster becomes Bielsa’s side’s first choice if he does make his loan move permanent in the summer.