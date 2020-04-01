Report: Arsenal have given trial to exciting Juventus-linked forward

Mikel Arteta's Premier League powerhouses Arsenal are looking to beat Serie A and Bundesliga clubs to Lech Poznan's Filip Marchwinski.

Arsenal are keen to sign Polish forward Filip Marchwinski from Lech Poznan with Calciomercato reporting that the youngster has been on trial in North London.

With funds tight at the Emirates in an era where Champions League football is becoming a distant dream, The Gunners might have to go back to their roots by snapping up some of Europe’s most exciting teen talents.

Arsenal have been linked with Anis Ben Slimane, Amad Traore and Emil Roback in recent times and, via reports in Italy, another teen talent has now been mentioned as a potential summer signing.

The prospective arrival of Marchwinski isn’t going to get the hairs standing up on end but, with Inter Milan, Juventus, Atalanta, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund interested, this is clearly a player with a bright future in the game.

View this post on Instagram ..2020 A post shared by Filip Marchwiński (@filipmarchwinski) on Dec 30, 2019 at 1:22pm PST

Calciomercato claims that the versatile attacker, who can play as a striker or as a number ten, has already been on trial at the Emirates with Arsenal now hoping to fight off competition from a whole host of clubs for his signature.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Marchwinski can follow in the footsteps of compatriots Robert Lewandowski and Arak Milik by establishing himself at the very top of the game. Another young Polish forward, Patryk Klimala, joined Celtic in January.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been more than happy to lean on the likes of Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock since taking charge and Marchwinski should be confident that opportunities would come his way.