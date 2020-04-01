Report: Arsenal could be tempted into selling player Arteta called 'very unusual'

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Arsenal could be tempted into selling Gabriel Martinelli this summer, according to a report on 90 minutes.

Martinelli has burst on to the scene at Arsenal this season, and quickly become renowned as one of the most exciting young talents across Europe.

The Brazilian has reached double figures for goals in his first season with the Gunners, with excitement growing over his future.

Real Madrid are now said to be on the hunt for the Arsenal attacker, and there are no guarantees that he will stay with Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to the latest reports Arsenal could be tempted to sell Martinelli if a big enough offer comes in for their star prospect.

That news comes as a surprise, as there was an expectation Arsenal would do all they can to keep hold of Martinelli.

With Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s future uncertain it is thought that Martinelli could play an important role next term.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta has only spoken positively about the Brazilian youngster since he took over.

"I heard a lot of things about Gabi before I joined and the moment I saw (him) in training, it was confirmed the things I was told before," Arteta said to the Daily Mirror after Martinelli scored against Chelsea back in January.

"I think the way he competes and how brave he is in every decision on that pitch is very unusual for an 18-year-old.

"He competed against one of the best defenders in the league, in (Cesar) Azpilicueta, and he got at him every time he had a chance. His fighting spirit is incredible and then he is a threat for goal every time."

If Arsenal were to sell Martinelli already it would, therefore, have to be considered a major shock - and to let go of him before he reaches his peak could turn into a mistake by the Gunners.