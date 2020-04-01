Report: £88m talent Klopp allegedly wants at Liverpool not interested in joining Man City

Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz is likely to be a man in demand this summer.

According to Sky Germany, Manchester City look to be out of the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz this summer.

It's claimed that City's exclusion from European competition means Havertz isn't interested in a move to the Etihad Stadium as things stand.

Bayern Munich are still in talks, but it's noted that the current worldwide crisis means it's unlikely any club will offer the €100million (£88million) that Leverkusen want.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are in the race, which seems odd as United may not be playing Champions League football this season, but Barcelona are focusing on Neymar instead.

Liverpool aren't actually mentioned in Sky's update, despite The Express recently claiming that Jurgen Klopp is 'desperate' to bring Havertz to Anfield this summer.

If that's still the case, then Liverpool may just be able to land an early title blow over City for next season's Premier League, whenever that begins.

Pep Guardiola would seemingly like to add Havertz, and adding another left-footed talent makes sense with David Silva leaving and Leroy Sane's future unclear.

Yet City's potential European exile may leave them struggling to land top players, and that's a golden chance for Liverpool to step in.

They've already proven they can land elite players like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, and bringing in City target Havertz would give the Reds an early advantage for next season.