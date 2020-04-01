Quick links

Arsenal

Everton

Premier League

Report: £71m superstar appreciates Arsenal interest, but Everton are favourite to sign him

Olly Dawes
James Rodriguez of Bayern Muenchen shake hands with his head coach Carlo Ancelotti during the UEFA Champions League group B match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RSC Anderlecht at Allianz...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

James Rodriguez looks set to leave Real Madrid for good this summer.

James Rodriguez of Bayern Muenchen shake hands with his head coach Carlo Ancelotti during the UEFA Champions League group B match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RSC Anderlecht at Allianz...

According to Marca, Everton are the 'standout candidates' to sign Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez this summer despite him appreciating Arsenal's interest.

It's claimed that Everton are the favourites to sign Rodriguez because of Carlo Ancelotti's presence, with Real prepared to put him up for sale.

Wolves are interested too, whilst Rodriguez allegedly appreciates Arsenal's interest having been the first of the three clubs to register their interest in him.

 

Rodriguez is out of contract in 2021, and looks set to move on having endured a difficult season under Zinedine Zidane this term.

The Colombian has played just three times in 2020, and having spent two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, he's now ready to go permanently.

Rodriguez worked with Everton boss Ancelotti at Real and Bayern, and allegedly wanted to join him at Napoli last summer, but the move didn't go through.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) of Real Madrid CF shakes hands with his player James Rodriguez (R) after the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Malaga CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu...

Real paid a huge £71million to sign Rodriguez from Monaco in 2014, pouncing to land him after he excelled for Colombia at the World Cup in Brazil.

Now approaching 29, Rodriguez hasn't quite lived up to his potential, but he would still be a superstar addition for Everton – especially if they can beat Arsenal to his signature this summer.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) and James Rodriguez of Real Madrid attend a press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League Group B match against Basilea at Valdebebas training ground...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch