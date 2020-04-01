Report: £71m superstar appreciates Arsenal interest, but Everton are favourite to sign him

James Rodriguez looks set to leave Real Madrid for good this summer.

According to Marca, Everton are the 'standout candidates' to sign Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez this summer despite him appreciating Arsenal's interest.

It's claimed that Everton are the favourites to sign Rodriguez because of Carlo Ancelotti's presence, with Real prepared to put him up for sale.

Wolves are interested too, whilst Rodriguez allegedly appreciates Arsenal's interest having been the first of the three clubs to register their interest in him.

Rodriguez is out of contract in 2021, and looks set to move on having endured a difficult season under Zinedine Zidane this term.

The Colombian has played just three times in 2020, and having spent two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, he's now ready to go permanently.

Rodriguez worked with Everton boss Ancelotti at Real and Bayern, and allegedly wanted to join him at Napoli last summer, but the move didn't go through.

Real paid a huge £71million to sign Rodriguez from Monaco in 2014, pouncing to land him after he excelled for Colombia at the World Cup in Brazil.

Now approaching 29, Rodriguez hasn't quite lived up to his potential, but he would still be a superstar addition for Everton – especially if they can beat Arsenal to his signature this summer.