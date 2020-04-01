Quick links

Report: 17-year-old has already trained with West Ham first team, snubbed two gigantic clubs

West Ham United have high hopes for Krysztian Hegyi.

Krisztian Hegyi of West Ham United during training at Rush Green on October 3, 2019 in Romford, England.

According to Football.London, goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi has already trained with West Ham United's first team after snubbing massive interest.

It's claimed that Hegyi has been called up to first-team training at times this season, most likely under David Moyes given how he has also been brought into the Under-23's too.

 

The report notes that the Hungarian goalkeeper rejected both Manchester United and Real Madrid to join West Ham, surprising snubbing the two gigantic clubs.

Hegyi was emerging with Haladas in his native Hungary before heading to West Ham last year, and it appears the decision is paying off.

The reason for picking West Ham over Real or United would likely be a clearer path to first-team action, and his inclusion in first-team training before the global pandemic suggests he's already pushing.

Krisztian Hegyi, goalkeeper of Hungary celebrates during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Group B match between Australia and Hungary at Estadio Olimpico de Goias on October 29, 2019 in...

Hegyi may not be ready for Premier League action any time soon, but he will surely be learning a lot from veteran stoppers like Lukasz Fabianski and Darren Randolph.

With Ghana Soccernet claiming that Moyes also likes fellow young goalkeeper Joseph Anang, West Ham look to have two rising stars between the sticks; ideal with Fabianski and Randolph in their 30's.

Krisztian Hegyi of West Ham United in action during The FA Youth Cup match between West Ham United U18's and Charlton Athletic U18's at Chigwell Construction Stadium on December 13, 2019...

