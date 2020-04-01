Quick links

Photo: Heung-Min Son gives Tottenham Hotspur further injury boost

Daniel Drinkwater of Villa tackles Son Heung-Min of Spurs during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United...
Tottenham Hotspur attacker is training without a cast.

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son has offered fans another positive injury update.

Son posted photos of himself training yesterday, and notably, there was no cast on his arm.

The Spurs attacker sustained a fractured arm in mid-February, the club confirmed.

 

It came as a bitter blow with Son scoring six goals in five games before picking up the injury.

His latest pictures show he is well on the road to recovery.

 
 
 
Stay safe#hometeam @adidas

The problem of course is that there are no set dates for fixtures to resume.

Son has returned to South Korea for the time being, The Mail reported, prior to his photo being posted.

Nonetheless, it is a positive to see the superstar looking healthy and when the games do resume, he should be at 100 per cent, ready to give his all, as always.

