Persona 5 Royal: How to claim Legacy DLC bundle in-game

A guide for how to claim the Persona 5 Royal Legacy DLC bundle from the PSN store and in-game.

Persona 5 Royal is now available on the PlayStation 4 meaning you can now enjoy one of the best games you probably won't complete. There's a ton of things you can do in the game such as woo a new waifu and play cards, but there is also a Legacy DLC bundle you can claim for free to get a bunch of costumes.

You will have gotten costumes for Kasumi provided you purchased either the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition, but you'll still be able to get these costumes regardless by paying for them as a DLC bundle.

While this costs a quite frankly ridiculous £11.99, the Legacy DLC is completely free so you don't need to say adios to any remaining money in your bank account or wallet.

How to claim the Legacy DLC for Persona 5 Royal

Simply visit the PSN Store and search Persona 5 Royal Legacy DLC to claim the bundle.

This bundle comes with all the additional content from Persona 5, meaning you'll get a bunch of outfits to turn the Phantom Thieves into pupils from the schools of Persona 3 and 4.

And, as someone who absolutely adores the music from Persona 4, you'll also be able to listen to its music during combat when donning the costumes.

In addition to an ungodly amount of outfits and additional BGM, the Legacy DLC bundle also provides extra personas for you to whack shadows about.

Provided you've downloaded the bundle before beginning a new game, you will automatically get all of its items when moving in with your grumpy babysitter. You should be bombarded with a bunch of never-ending onscreen messages saying you've unlocked this and that.

However, if you've already started the game and have only just downloaded the bundle, you don't need to do the unthinkable in starting a new campaign.

Rather, all you need to do when in the MC's room is approach the cardboard box on the bottom shelf. This can be found near the stairs leading down to LeBlanc's café.

Persona 5 Royal is now available on PS4.