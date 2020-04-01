Paul Merson delivers Harry Kane claim amid Tottenham doubts

Harry Kane revealed that he could leave Tottenham Hotspur.

Paul Merson believes that Jose Mourinho's presence at Tottenham Hotspur might make Harry Kane want to leave, claiming that he could only score 10 goals per season under the defence-minded head coach.

Kane's long-term future in North London has once again been thrown into doubt after the Spurs striker himself admitted that he could quit the club if he felt that they wouldn't win trophies.

The Tottenham striker hasn't yet won anything with the Lilywhites and he turns 27 in July.

The England international has been absent since January with a hamstring injury and only managed nine league games under Mourinho prior to that, scoring four times.

But with the Portuguese being famed for his defensive style of football, Merson believes that Kane won't want to hang around too long if Mourinho's methods negatively impact his goal return going forward.

He told Sky Sports News: "He loves scoring goals, he wants to play for an attacking team, but I don’t see that happening next season, if Mourinho makes it tight and starts playing the way that made him one of the best managers of all time, and I think that’s what Kane is weighing up.

“Harry Kane won’t be getting five chances a game any longer, and he will have to weigh that up because he loves scoring goals. I don’t think Kane will want to be in a team where he is getting 10 goals a season, even if Spurs are further up the league.”

Merson might have a point, but that last part is probably false.

Kane does indeed love scoring goals, and he has 136 of them in 201 Premier League games, but he also revealed during the Q & A that he would happily take a league winners medal over being the competition's all-time record goalscorer.

It's the pursuit of silverware and not goals which seem to motivate the marksman, and therefore he might accept scoring 10 per season if Tottenham, as a team, improve.