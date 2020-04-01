Our view: Tottenham have golden chance to sign striker after Mourinho said 'I want him'

Tottenham Hotspur should be looking at RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur naturally aren't focusing on transfers right now, given the ongoing pandemic which has stopped football in its tracks.

Still, Jose Mourinho will be hoping for reinforcements when the transfer window opens, and a new striker has to be a priority for Spurs.

Harry Kane needs cover and competition having suffered a number of injuries in recent years, and Mourinho will be looking for a big centre forward to come and aid his attacking options.

One intriguing option may be presenting itself, as Sport BILD claim that RB Leipzig attacker Yussuf Poulsen wants to leave this summer, and has asked the Bundesliga side to let him go.

The 25-year-old has started just once since the winter break, and seemingly wants to move on – and the Premier League is believed to be his most likely destination.

When Tottenham faced Leipzig in the Champions League, Mourinho was quoted as saying; "Check out their team and ours. I want Yussuf Poulsen, I want Emil Forsberg. But they sit on their bench!"

Mourinho clearly admires Poulsen, and his desire to move on now gives Spurs a golden chance to finally bring in a striker who can offer support to Kane.

Poulsen has the big, strong frame that Mourinho is looking for at 6ft 4in tall, whilst he's also very quick for his size and offers outstanding work rate, often setting Leipzig's press in recent years.

That work ethic would go down well with Mourinho, and his ability to play on the right flank also means that Poulsen would be able to play in the same team as Kane at times, rather than being constantly stuck on the bench.

Mourinho's public comments on Poulsen mean that surely he will be interested in signing the Dane, and he certainly ticks plenty of boxes as Tottenham seek a new striker this summer.