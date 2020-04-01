Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk names his best ever Celtic teammate

Liverpool defender made his name at Celtic.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is regarded as the best in his position in the Premier League.

While he waits for the season to resume and potentially close on another title, he has been taking part in a question and answer session.

Van Dijk was asked about his time at Scottish champions Celtic, and picked out his best ever teammate.

Qualifying his answer by insisting there were several worthy teammates, Van Dijk picked out Stefan Johansen.

I loved my time at Celtic and played with so many top players but a special mention for Stefan Johansen — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Johansen left Celtic a year after Van Dijk, and played alongside the Dutchman for two seasons.

The Norwegian also left for English football, joining Fulham.

Johansen has had a mixed spell in south west London, also spending a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.

He spent three full seasons at Celtic in total, with his best year being Van Dijk's final season in 2014/15. Johansen scored 13 times in total.