Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk names his best ever Celtic teammate

Limerick , Ireland - 13 August 2016; Stefan Johansen of Celtic FC in action against Ever Banega of Inter Milan during the International Champions Cup game between Inter Milan and Celtic FC...
Liverpool defender made his name at Celtic.

PFA player of the year nominees Virgil Van Dijk (C) and Stefan Johansen (R) of Celtic with the PFA young player of the year nominee Jason Denayer of Celtic (L) pose at the Scottish...

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is regarded as the best in his position in the Premier League.

While he waits for the season to resume and potentially close on another title, he has been taking part in a question and answer session.

Van Dijk was asked about his time at Scottish champions Celtic, and picked out his best ever teammate.

 

Qualifying his answer by insisting there were several worthy teammates, Van Dijk picked out Stefan Johansen. 

Johansen left Celtic a year after Van Dijk, and played alongside the Dutchman for two seasons.

The Norwegian also left for English football, joining Fulham.

Johansen has had a mixed spell in south west London, also spending a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.

He spent three full seasons at Celtic in total, with his best year being Van Dijk's final season in 2014/15. Johansen scored 13 times in total.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

