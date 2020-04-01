Lennon signing claims he's recommended targets to Celtic - but there's a problem

Emilio Izaguirre is still trying to help former club Celtic.

Former Celtic defender Emilio Izaguirre has told Diez back in his native Honduras that he has been recommending players to the Bhoys.

Izaguirre was signed by Neil Lennon the summer of 2010, as Celtic pounced to land him from Motagua having impressed for Honduras at the World Cup in South Africa.

The left back racked up more than 250 appearances for Celtic in his first spell at the club, before leaving for Al-Fayha in 2017.

Izaguirre returned to Celtic in 2018, playing 19 times last season in a brief comeback at Parkhead, before returning to Motagua last summer.

The 33-year-old still has plenty left in the tank as a player back home, but he's already turned one eye to the recruitment side of the game in order to help Celtic.

Izaguirre has admitted that he has recommended 'many' players to Celtic, but the problem is that work permit issues in Scotland mean it's difficult for Honduran players to head there.

“Sure, many,” said Izaguirre. “The problem is that, in Scotland, they only sign players who meet certain requirements and one of them is that they play several matches with the national team, and also that the national team is in the top 50 of the world rankings. From the 50 onwards in the rankings, they do not sign them,” he added.

Izaguirre has a number of international teammates who would make sense for Celtic; Anderlecht right back Andy Najar, FC Dallas midfielder Bryan Acosta and Houston Dynamo winger Alberth Elis.

All three are established internationals though, and Celtic may be looking for talented, under-the-radar youngsters, with hope that they can find the next Izaguirre with the help of the man himself.