Leeds United's season even more impressive considering star's KO

Adam Forshaw is not expected to return any time soon.

Whatever happens next, Leeds United can take real pride in the fact they enter this point in first place.

The club's players and Marcelo Bielsa are right where they want to be, and it's been even more successful considering midfielder Adam Forshaw has missed nearly the entire season.

Forshaw picked up an injury back in September, which was just expected to keep him out a few weeks.

The former Middlesbrough man has been out ever since, and underwent surgery in mid-March for a second time.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported yesterday that the earliest Forshaw will be available is August.

Now this ongoing delay might even mean Forshaw can contribute 'this season' if the calendar gets shifted, although what happens next is anyone's guess at this point.

Instead of trying to work out when he will return, Forshaw's ongoing absence shows just how good Leeds have been.

In a busy season with two cup competitions added to a 46 game league campaign, Leeds have been stretched in midfield far more than they imagined.

It has left on loan defender Ben White at times having to feature in midfield, and he has done well, which is tribute to the coaching of manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Forshaw's absence highlights that Leeds have not had everything their own way this season by any stretch.

They were looking good without him, and Leeds' adaptation to lead the league without one of their best midfielders is a tribute to the quality of the rest of the squad.