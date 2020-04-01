Tiger King: Joe Exotic's campaign ad is priceless - video and reactions!

Netflix viewers are obsessed with Tiger King, but let's take a moment to highlight Joe Exotic's hilarious campaign ad.

"First thing's first, I am not cutting my hair."

What's so appealing about documentaries? Above all, it's about entertainment and learning something new. We find ourselves selecting titles to watch based on the subjects specifically and non-fiction filmmaking offers us insight into people unlike any we've ever met before and likely ever will. This is certainly the case for the hit phenomenon Tiger King.

This seven-part documentary series on Netflix has served as a mass introduction to the former zoo owner Joe Exotic. It was quickly established, however, that this was no run-of-the-mill nature show, but an exploration of insanity, celebrity and all the trimmings.

The 57-year-old at the centre of this fascinating portrait - real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage - is impossible to peel your eyes away from, and each episode plunges you further down the rabbit hole that is Joe's singular world. Yet, it turns out the figure went viral long before Tiger King's release...

Joe Exotic: Campaign ad

In one of the episodes, it's eventually revealed that Joe Exotic campaigned to become the President of the United States.

Can you imagine Joe Exotic as president?

Well, his campaign video enlightens us as to what his approach may have been like, informing viewers that he would not cut his hair and that he's, well, "broke as s**t".

The video went viral back in 2016 and the documentary even shares footage of John Oliver offering his take on his show, Last Week Tonight. It's arguably one of the highlights of Tiger King, while surreal campaign methods included condoms with his face on the packaging.

Give the video a watch below:

Twitter reactions to Joe Exotic's campaign ad

The show, in general, has inspired plenty of memes since it surfaced, but we anticipate many more will come as a result of that campaign video.

A number of people have already reacted to the video on Twitter, some who recall seeing it long before Tiger King.

Check out a selection of tweets:

I watched Joe Exotic's 2016 campaign ad a ton of times when it came out and discovering this on Netflix has been a wild time — Andrew Hopper (@GetToTheHopper) March 27, 2020

Joe Exotic’s campaign ad in 2015 was the best content of the 2010s decade — Saban’s Disciple (@spencer_godfrey) March 28, 2020

Oh My God HE'S THE GUY FROM THAT WEIRD PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN AD I KNEW I RECOGNIZED JOE EXOTIC — holly 'please give me a sport' morrison (@HollyyMorrison) March 29, 2020

Here's his campaign ad from 2016. Its absolute *magic*. Like... literally. This was how I knew this man BEFORE Tiger King.



I repeat... this was my standard BEFORE.https://t.co/fe2Mj9xkIN — Anoriand The GameDad (@GameDadJF) March 30, 2020

in 2016 i told all my friends about joe exotic, the man who started his presidential campaign ad with “i will not cut my hair. i am gay.” and nobody cared, but looks like you all care now that he’s a hollywood sellout!! — rachel (@rachel_joyy) March 29, 2020

