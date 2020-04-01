Is Pets at Home still open? Here's what you need to know

Many businesses have temporarily closed, but is Pets at Home still open?

No matter what's going on, you have to keep the pets happy and healthy.

In a recent statement, Boris Johnson instructed the British public only to leave the house if absolutely necessary, with notable exceptions being for work (if it cannot be done at home), shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible and exercise once a day, although this must be done alone or with members of your household.

Under the current circumstances, many businesses have temporarily closed their doors to further ensure the safety of both staff and customers.

Our universal aim is to prevent COVID-19 from reaching unaffected households. So, shops being closed is definitely effective in keeping people indoors. However, you still need the essentials...

If you're a pet owner, this can cover a range of things, from food to bedding. While you can get products at the supermarkets, Pets at Home covers all bases you may need to make sure your animals are catered for.

So, is it open?

HELP IN STYLE: Support the NHS with this amazing hoodie!

Is Pets at Home still open?

Yes, the majority of Pets at Home stores remain open to the public. You can use the store locator tool to find out if your local branch has been affected.

According to The Sun, the opening hours have been changed, with the updated hours as follows:

Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm

Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Although open, they are taking extra safety measures and have introduced social distancing guidelines. They are allowing fewer customers to enter the store at any given time, and are instructing those on the premises to stand metres apart from one another.

Like many other shops, there is a queuing system in place outside the premises.

The source also notes that they are only accepting card payments at this time - no cash.

STAY SOCIAL! Best films to watch on Netflix Party

Statement from Pets at Home CEO

As highlighted by News and Star, Peter Pritchard - CEO of Pets at Home - addressed in an open letter: "I want to reassure you that we are here to help you care for your pet in these unsettling times."

He added: "I know these are worrying times for everyone. Never have I been prouder of my colleagues throughout the entire business, who through adversity have given their all to serve our customers. They are tired and worried like you but have chosen to come to work to ensure the nation’s pets are fed and kept healthy."

SEE ALSO: Automatic car washes are open

Addressing treatment of staff, he also weighed in: "A smile goes such a long way and we would really appreciate you being super patient as everyone is working hard to support you and your pets... Thank you so much for your support and most of all, please take care and be safe."

In other news, watch Louis Theroux meet Joe Exotic.