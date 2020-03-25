Is Kendal Calling 2020 cancelled? Everything you need to know

A number of festival organisers have addressed concerns, but is Kendal Calling 2020 cancelled?

With everything that's going on, there's a great deal of uncertainty regarding upcoming events.

Of course, many people are currently following the guidelines put in place to help prevent further spread, but for eager festivalgoers, it will be impossible not to worry about summer plans.

In an earlier statement from Boris Johnson, the public was urged to avoid all non-essential contact and travel, but the latest address has taken a far stricter approach. Now, we've all been told we must only leave the home for work (only if absolutely necessary), for exercise only once a day alone or with a member of our household and also for essential shopping, although this must be done as infrequently as possible.

Gatherings will be broken up accordingly, as the aim here is to prevent the virus from reaching unaffected households.

At the moment, everybody is wondering how long this will last, and with festival season peering around the corner there are lots of people feeling even more paranoid.

Of all the line-ups this year, one of the best is arguably Kendal Calling, but how has the situation affected the festival?

Is Kendal Calling 2020 cancelled?

No, Kendal Calling 2020 is being monitored but has not been cancelled. Currently, it's still scheduled to go ahead on the confirmed date of Thursday, July 30th 2020.

Quite a lot of UK festivals are still slated to occur on their originally scheduled dates, but a number of them have also cancelled and postponed, with the biggest being Glastonbury.

However, they have addressed the situation with sincerity in a recent statement...

Kendal Calling: Update on COVID-19

On Saturday, March 14th 2020, the organisers posted a statement on the website with an update to those planning to attend: "Dear Kendal Calling family, we wish to keep you updated and in the loop on the planning of this year’s festival. Firstly, a huge thank you to the many of you who have booked to join us in the fields this summer. Your support has helped us grow over these past fifteen years and we are very honoured to reach such a milestone and look forward to welcoming you to many more fun-filled weekends."

Continued: "We will be following instructions from the Government and relevant authorities and are monitoring the developing situation closely. With the festivities scheduled to begin over 4 months from now, we are very much still planning on celebrating our 15th birthday party together with you and are working hard behind the scenes with that in mind. For your peace of mind, should the situation change and we are forced to postpone the festival, tickets will be valid for 2021 at the 2020 price at which you purchased your ticket for or, alternatively, receive a refund."

Concluding, they wrote: "In the meantime, please follow official guidance, stay safe, keep washing those hands and look after each other whilst we keep our heads down to bring you Kendal Calling’s 15th birthday celebrations. For any queries, please contact hello@kendalcalling.com... See you in the fields, Andy, Ben and the KC team x."

Kendal Calling 2020: Essential acts to see!

With Kendal Calling still set to go ahead, it's definitely worth closely considering the line-up and planning who to see.

It's always worth checking out artists unknown to you too, but with the line-up being as good as it is this year, there are some acts you simply can't afford to miss.

Reflecting on the bill, our recommendations below are split by day:

Friday: The Slow Readers Club, Reef, Pulled Apart by Horses, The Magic Gang, Supergrass, Phoebe Green

Saturday: Stereophonics, Johnny Marr, Pale Waves, The Zutons, Easy Life, Emily Burns, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Sunday: Foals, The Kooks, Goldfrapp, Bill Bailey, Hacktivist, Jade Bird

Of course, there are many more great musicians to check out too!

