Is April Fools' Day cancelled? No, but companies like Google aren't taking part

April Fools' Day often provides plenty of laughs but the annual event won't be the same in 2020.

It's safe to say that 2020 has been a bonafide horror show so far.

The year opened up with the threat of WWIII in the air as political tensions rose, that was quickly followed up in February by some of the worst wildfires in Australia's history and some of the worst flooding Northern England has seen.

For those thinking that that would be that, March proved to be one of the most unprecedented and harrowing months in the history of the planet.

Now, as we turn the corner into April, it's no surprise that the public are looking to have their spirits lifted and April 1st very often provides plenty of laughs with April Fools' Day but will it be going ahead in 2020?

April Fools' Day

April Fools' Day regularly offers up plenty of laughs as everyday people, as well as big companies and media outlets, take part in a day of practical jokes and pranks.

It's been an annual tradition for centuries and dates back as far as the 14th century.

Now, in 2020, the fate of April Fools' looks in doubt.

Any one who tries April fools on me during these times #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/GVGQ0umFWc — Captian Anti-Rona (@Just_Nandos) April 1, 2020

Is April Fools' Day 2020 cancelled?

Officially, no.

Although, we're unaware of an official April Fools' Day commission who gives the day of pranks the go-ahead.

However, some online companies, sites such as Google and news media outlets, who would usually be playing pranks, aren't taking part in their usual hoaxes and jokes this year.

The reason for this is because of the COVID-19 outbreak as Google and similar companies feel now is a time to be helpful rather than to be playing pranks and practical jokes.

In a memo released to managers, as seen in The Independent, Google's head of marketing, Lorraine Twohill wrote: "Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let’s save the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one."

This doesn't stop you playing practical jokes at home if you still want to.

What are the rules if you want to take part?

If you are still wanting to take part in April Fools' Day at home, there are still a few rules to abide by.

Do no harm (and nothing illegal)

There's a reason why April 1st is called April Fools' Day. It's because the nature of the jokes are supposed to fool people.

For example, glueing a coin to the ground or putting salt in the sugar bowl have always been firm favourites of years gone by.

The aim of the game is to make someone feel foolish, how you do it is up to you.

No pranks after noon

The origins of this rule appear to come from English-speaking countries and dates back centuries to old beliefs about the spirit of Folly which can't be allowed to overstay its welcome, hence the time-limit on pranks.

If you take part in a prank after midday, you are thought of as the fool rather than the one being pranked.