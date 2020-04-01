Instagram's April 2020 Challenge explained: How to do the photo a day challenge!

Instagram has new challenges popping up all the time, and this month there's yet another fun one to fill some of your day in lockdown!

With everyone sitting at home with nothing to do, many people are turning to Instagram for entertainment. Life in isolation can be boring and lonely, and an Instagram challenge a day is an easy way to bring a bit of positivity into the world.

March had its fair share of Instagram challenges. From people sharing their baby photos, to their favourite foods or songs, everyone was tagging their friends in challenges.

April is no different, and I'm sure many different challenges will crop up throughout the month. But the first one is the photo a day challenge, and people have to post a picture about a different topic every day in April.

What is the photo a day challenge?

Lots of different people are creating their own versions of the challenge, but they all follow the same rules. You post a different photo on Instagram every day about a different topic.

The topic could be anything from a picture of your family, a picture of something you ate today or of something you are listening to. Every day is a different theme and all you have to do is post a picture that you associate with that theme.

How do I do the challenge?

All you need is an Instagram account and a phone with a camera. If you don't have an Instagram account, you can download it for free from the App Store on both Apple and Android devices. Once you've got an account, you can start posting.

Search #PhotoADayChallenge in the Instagram search bar and find a challenge that you like the look of, screenshot it and save the image so that so you can look at it every day.

Then, follow the guide day by day and post a photo that fits with that theme. Do this every day for the rest of April and you'll have a lovely collection of photos to look back on at the end of the month to remind you that lockdown wasn't that bad after all.

Other Instagram challenges to try

If you want some other challenges to try, there's loads more to choose from.

The Until Tomorrow challenge is still making its way round Instagram. You post a silly photo of yourself with the caption 'Until Tomorrow', and the photo has to stay on your feed for a whole day before you can delete it. If someone likes the post, they will then receive a private message telling them to complete the challenge as well.

Instagram user Leah Ferezan has a collection of challenge templates all saved to her highlights about all different topics from Disney movies to your favourite things or your life in quarantine. All you have to do is screenshot the template, add it to your Instagram story and use text, emoji's or GIFS to fill it in, and then tag all your friends!

Is there a reason these IG quizzes have resurfaced suddenly in everyone’s Stories? via @leahferezan & @revolveclothing pic.twitter.com/bfClIp5dGm — Lia Haberman (@liahaberman) March 25, 2020