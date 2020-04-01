Here's how to turn yourself into a potato on Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Skype

A guide for how to turn yourself into a potato on Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Skype, and other compatible platforms.

Plenty of people are now having to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means using video chat applications for work such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Skype. Unfortunately, this has resulted in bloopers such as a woman accidentally showing herself visiting the toilet during a meeting, as well as another woman turning herself into a potato without knowing how to return to normalcy.

One of the funniest stories that has lately been circling the web is about a boss who accidentally turned herself into a potato during a meeting. And, with it being April Fool's day, it's understandable that others are looking to follow in her footsteps by becoming a nutritious piece of food.

So, if you're looking to radically transform yourself to turn a serious meeting into something light-hearted, below you'll discover how to turn yourself into a bunch of amusing images on Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Skype.

MICROSOFT TEAMS: Can there be more than four videos during a meeting?

How to turn yourself into a potato on Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Skype

You must download Snap Camera to turn yourself into a potato on Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Skype.

Snap Camera lenses can be used during live streams and video chats, meaning you can turn yourself into a potato and other amusing images during a meeting on Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Skype, and other compatible platforms.

When you've downloaded and installed the Snapchat companion on PC, you'll want to open your video chat application.

Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Skype, OBS, and Google Hangouts are all compatible with the filter.

With your preferred webcam app now open, all you need to do then is proceed to the video settings and choose Snap Camera so you can select the filter for which you wish to apply.

You'll want to install the Snapchat camera. After you install it, you'll want to pick it as the input for Teams (I'm guessing here, it is what you do for Zoom).



Then, you can pick filters in Snapcamera including the potato.https://t.co/UU7UAZBc8Y — Ben Hyrman (@hyrmn) March 31, 2020

3rd setting under my video. You can also download Snapchat camera to use snapchat filters to make you look even better. Or look like a potato. https://t.co/PdGtFkkMuB pic.twitter.com/VGXGAbVzRT — Jess (@JessKa_F) March 30, 2020

SNAPCHAT: Is it really shutting down in 2020?

And that's all there is to turning yourself into a potato on Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Skype.