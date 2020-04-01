Buy self-isolation birthday cards: From Card Factory to small businesses

You can buy self-isolation birthday cards from a number of online retailers and small companies.

Because of strict social distancing rules in the UK, many people have been forced to cancel upcoming birthday plans, Easter family dinners and weekend trips.

The latest government guidance advises people to stay inside and don't meet with people outside of their households. And because of this, some will have to celebrate their birthdays either with family members or on their own.

Thankfully, some companies have come up with new self-isolation birthday cards that will surely cheer up everyone during such a challenging period.

From Card Factory to small businesses, here's how to make a friend or relative's upcoming birthday better.

Self-isolation birthday cards: Where to buy

Etsy

Amazon

Small businesses

Card Factory

Right now, Card Factory is selling motivational and self-care cards during the quarantine period. They are designed by illustrator Rebecca Prinn and each one costs £1.49.

To shop the range, head to the retailer's website.

Etsy

Etsy is definitely the go-to place for creative and hilarious self-isolation cards. From toilet paper designs to actual loo paper wrapped in paper, there's a great range of products to gift someone on their birthday.

Head here for toilet paper birthday cards and here for general self-isolation ones.

Amazon also has a good collection of self-isolation cards from small and big retailers.

Head to this link for a range of products and make someone happy on their upcoming birthday.

Small businesses on social media

We found a number of amazing small businesses on Instagram and Twitter which offer creative cards for the quarantine period.

For example, Slice of Pie Designs sells minimalistic cards, while if you're after some colour and graphic design have a look at Pinky Promise Cards.