How to get a Morrisons food box - here's what's to expect!

Can't get out for the essentials? Here's how to get a Morrisons food box?

What a great idea!

Right now, everybody is working together to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading to unaffected households. In a recent statement, Boris Johnson instructed the public only to leave the house if absolutely necessary, with notable exceptions being for work (if it cannot be done at home), shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible and exercise once a day, although this must be done alone or with one member of your household.

The less we go out the better, but of course, shopping for essentials simply has to be done.

In an effort to get out less, many have turned to online shopping from supermarkets, but actually, Morrissons have taken it upon themselves to make this easier, quicker and perhaps even cheaper.

The supermarket notes that they can now deliver food boxes straight to your door which contain essentials. So here's how to get one...

How to get a Morrisons food box

All you have to do is head over to the website and follow some instructions.

They are offering both a 'Meat Eaters Food Box' and a 'Vegetarian Food Box', both priced at £35.00 each. To get started, you must create a Morrisons account by entering the following:

Name

Email address

A password

If you already have one, on the other hand, you're all set! You'll just have to log in.

Next, select which box you would like along with a delivery date. Also, it's worth noting that it's a contact-free delivery service to make it all that extra bit safer.

They include that they can also deliver for the next day on orders placed before 3 pm.

Thank you to our Morrison key worker colleagues for launching our Food Boxes, delivering essentials to our vulnerable customers who can't get to our stores. Choose from a meat or vegetarian box and order yours here https://t.co/ydz0RnrbiM.#FeedingTheNation #ItsMoreThanOurJob pic.twitter.com/XFyHwSuCGo — Morrisons (@Morrisons) March 31, 2020

Morrisons food box: What do you get?

Sounds great, right?

Quite right. But, people will obviously want to know which essentials the box covers.

First, let's address what comes in the 'Meat Eaters Food Box'. On the page is a list of what sort of items you may expect in a typical box:

Canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce

Milk

Dairy products such as butter and cheese

Bread

Rice and pasta

Meat products, such as sausage, bacon and cooked meat

Vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions

Fresh meat such as chicken or beef

Essential household items

Now, what about the vegetarian option?

Managed to get a @Morrisons food box yesterday and was delivered today. For £35 I’m super impressed with the selection. This is a god send for my parents who are self isolating for 12 weeks. Shout out to Morrison’s for thinking out the box (pun intended)! pic.twitter.com/73Yp3QRhMI — Connie (@ConnWilkie) March 28, 2020

Morrisons: Vegetarian Food Box

Similarly, the 'Vegetarian Food Box' serves to keep you topped up with essentials, with a list of what you may expect from a typical box below:

Canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce

Milk

Dairy products such as butter and cheese

Bread

Rice and pasta

Vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions

Vegetarian proteins

Essential household items

