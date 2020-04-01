Everything you must know about when and how you can download the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered campaign on Xbox One and PC.

After a surprising leak, the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered campaign is now available on PlayStation 4. Understandably, lots of Xbox One and PC players are annoyed by the fact that they cannot play it as of yet. Although the inability to play is annoying, the bright side is that these non-Sony gamers don't have to wait too long before being able to finally revisit Call Of Duty's past through improved visuals.

There were some concerns amongst fans prior to its hypothetical launch that the Remastered campaign of Modern Warfare 2 would not include the infamous No Russian mission. For those who were worried, the good news is that the mission is still included, but it is potentially the reason behind why the standalone game has been declined for sale by Sony in Russia.

For Xbox One and PC loyalists who don't care about politics and simply just want to play the game, below you'll discover when it is scheduled to become playable on your platform of choice.

How to download Modern Warfare 2 Remastered on Xbox One and PC

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered can be downloaded for Xbox One and PC on April 30th.

This is when the Remastered campaign of Modern Warfare 2 will become playable on Xbox One and PC, and you'll be able to download it from the Microsoft and Battle.net stores.

Know in advance that multiplayer isn't included as it's just the single-player campaign. This means its price is lower than usual at just £19.99.

Although it can't be played until the aforementioned date, you can pre-order it now to get instant access to the UDT Classic Ghost Bundle which can be used for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare and Call Of Duty Warzone.

However, as of writing, there is currently tons of complaints online about the bundle not working. Infinity Ward have provided a response to simply say they're investigating the issue.

