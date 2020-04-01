'He’s unbelievable': De Bruyne says it's 'crazy' how good reported Liverpool target is

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be interested in bringing Jadon Sancho to Anfield this summer.

Kevin De Bruyne has said on Instagram that is it unbelievable how good reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho is.

Sancho’s profile has quickly risen since his move to Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool are named among a host of clubs who are interested in the winger.

The Independent suggest that Liverpool are hunting Sancho, who looks set to move to the Premier League in the summer.

And if the Reds do get hold of the England international, that could leave City midfielder De Bruyne very envious.

“Sancho is crazy! It’s weird, I trained a few times and then he was gone. But he’s unbelievable,” the Belgian said.

If Sancho was to sign for Liverpool it would be scary for the rest of the Premier League.

The skilful attacker looks to be one of the very best players across the whole of Europe at the age of 20, and he would only make Liverpool even more of a threat going forward.

However, the London Evening Standard suggest that Jurgen Klopp has some doubts over the fees involved in the transfer.

Sancho could reportedly cost over £100 million, and that price-tag may put Liverpool off.