Has Leeds owner dropped hint on Twitter after £120m takeover claim?

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United co-owner Andrea Radrizzani chats on the touchline before the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on April 19,...
Andrea Radrizzani has once again been linked with selling Leeds United.

Leeds United FC owner Andrea Radrizzani (L) accompanied by Myanmar Football Federation Chairman Zaw Zaw (R) and team members visits Yangon's landmark Buddhist Shwedagon pagoda on May 9,...

It was reported on Tuesday that Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani was locked in talks with Qatari Sports Investments over selling the Championship club.

According to 90 Min, QSI, who own Paris Saint-Germain, are close to agreeing a £120 million deal with the Italian businessman.

This isn't the first time that Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly been close to a takeover at Leeds and it probably won't be the last.

Because if Radrizzani's activity on Twitter is anything to go by, there's no truth in it.

 

A Leeds fan on Twitter asked Radrizzani what his favourite moment has been since completing a full takeover of the Elland Road club back in 2017.

The Whites are top of the Championship and look on course for a fairytale return to Premier League football, after a 16-year absence.

And the United supremo responded that his best moment hasn't happened yet followed by an exclamation mark.

It's plausible that Radrizzani was referencing promotion to the top flight in his response, and the truth is that he wouldn't be looking forward to such an event if there was a chance that the club might be sold by then.

He said this week that promotion to the Premier League is worth an eye-watering £200 million to Leeds [Yorkshire Evening Post], so the report about selling up for £120 million appears to make very little sense.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Leeds United at The Valley on September 28, 2019 in London,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

