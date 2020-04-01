Has Leeds owner dropped hint on Twitter after £120m takeover claim?

Andrea Radrizzani has once again been linked with selling Leeds United.

It was reported on Tuesday that Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani was locked in talks with Qatari Sports Investments over selling the Championship club.

According to 90 Min, QSI, who own Paris Saint-Germain, are close to agreeing a £120 million deal with the Italian businessman.

This isn't the first time that Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly been close to a takeover at Leeds and it probably won't be the last.

Because if Radrizzani's activity on Twitter is anything to go by, there's no truth in it.

A Leeds fan on Twitter asked Radrizzani what his favourite moment has been since completing a full takeover of the Elland Road club back in 2017.

The Whites are top of the Championship and look on course for a fairytale return to Premier League football, after a 16-year absence.

And the United supremo responded that his best moment hasn't happened yet followed by an exclamation mark.

That one has to come yet ! — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) March 31, 2020

It's plausible that Radrizzani was referencing promotion to the top flight in his response, and the truth is that he wouldn't be looking forward to such an event if there was a chance that the club might be sold by then.

He said this week that promotion to the Premier League is worth an eye-watering £200 million to Leeds [Yorkshire Evening Post], so the report about selling up for £120 million appears to make very little sense.