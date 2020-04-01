Has Emmerdale been cancelled? Missing episodes explained!

At least we have TV, but has Emmerdale been cancelled?

Even the soaps have taken a hit...

As the UK public continues to remain in lockdown, entertainment has become more important than ever. Recently, Boris Johnson issued a statement informing us to avoid all non-essential contact, advising only to leave the house for work if totally necessary, shopping for essentials infrequently as possible and exercise once a day.

These measures are being taken to prevent further spread of COVID-19 to unaffected households, which in turn will reduce the severe strain on NHS services.

Under the circumstances, many are currently off from work and boredom seems inescapable at times. However, there's always the soaps to look forward to in the evenings, but even they have been forced to adapt.

One of the most beloved on television has long been ITV's Emmerdale, so let's take a moment to consider how it has been affected.

Has Emmerdale been cancelled?

No, Emmerdale has not been cancelled. However, there will be fewer weekly episodes.

The Mirror highlights that both of ITV's popular soaps - Emmerdale and Coronation Street - have been affected by the global pandemic. These shows are now airing only three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 pm and 7.30 pm, respectively.

As for the future, the source includes some of a statement from ITV which reads: "The two biggest soaps on TV, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, will continue to run through the Spring and into the early Summer."

Essentially, production has stopped due to COVID-19 and airing fewer episodes every week means that the soap can remain on screens for longer.

Still not over the fact there was no emmerdale lastnight — Jemma Gibson (@JemmaKnobbs) April 1, 2020

Emmerdale tweet out a statement

On March 22nd, 2020, Emmerdale tweeted out a statement informing fans of the situation [see below tweet]: "ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday, 23rd March. We've been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the government's latest health guidelines, to ensure we've episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer."

Continued: "However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming. We'd like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months."

ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps @itvcorrie and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March.



See our image for more #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/iRF44zGmt6 — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) March 22, 2020

A bright idea for the soaps!

Although fewer episodes a week may seem very unfortunate to devoted fans, some have voiced their opinions of potential avenues to explore.

One fan recently tweeted out: "Here’s a thought - if the soaps @bbceastenders @itvcorrie @emmerdale aren’t going to be filming for a while (or reduced filming & less episodes aired) due to coronavirus, wouldn’t it be cool to do some podcasts about the shows? Discussing the show’s history, cast interviews etc...?"

We're sure many soap lovers could get behind that!

