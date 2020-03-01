Guillem Balague responds to question about Mbappe joining Liverpool

The mega-money Frenchman has been tentatively linked with Liverpool.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has claimed that Liverpool won't be pulling off a blockbuster deal for Kylian Mbappe anytime soon.

The Reds have been tentatively linked with a mega-money move for the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

Last month, El Desmarque reported that Liverpool are genuinely interested in the French marksman.

But is a move on the cards? Not according to Balague, who claims that Mbappe - who earns £320,000 per week in Paris [Silly Season] - would 'destroy' Liverpool's wage structure.

He said on his YouTube channel, when asked if Jurgen Klopp could sign him: "No. Obviously they like Mbappe but he would destroy the wage structure of Liverpool now.

"They'd have to invest a lot in getting him, so forget that one."

That last part from Balague might be a bit of an understatement. With the wages he's reportedly on now, that works out at £16.6 million in salary alone for a year, which is some £83 million over the course of a five-year contract.

And we haven't even talked about what he would cost Liverpool in terms of transfer fee yet.

According to CIES, he is worth a minimum of £220 million, so yeah, a move to Merseyside - or anywhere else - looks impossible right now.