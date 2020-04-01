Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Guillem Balague claims Tottenham transfer rumour is completely false

John Verrall
Guillem Balague presents pitch side before the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It was claimed that ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino pulled the plug on a deal for Philippe Coutinho last summer.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Bayern Muenchen leaves the pitch after the warm-up session ahead of the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena on March 08,...

Guillem Balague has rubbished suggestions that Daniel Levy wanted Philippe Coutinho at Tottenham Hotspur but Mauricio Pochettino turned down the deal on his own Youtube channel.

The Daily Mirror claim that Pochettino did not want to sign Coutinho for Spurs and pulled the plug on a deal arranged by Levy last summer.

However, Balague suggests that the story was actually the other way around - with Levy making a mistake during the negotiations.

“That’s definitely not the story. The story in fact is that Pochettino did want Coutinho, but right at the end Daniel Levy decided to reduce some of the financial agreements that had been reached,” Balague said.

 

“Then Coutinho did not want to go to Spurs, and the money was not enough to make the move.

“Pochettino did want Coutinho in the side, and it was Levy who wanted to try a bit of financial wizardry but it didn’t work out.”

Tottenham’s failure to land Coutinho has proven costly this season, as they have lacked an attacking spark.

Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on October 22, 2017 in London, England.

The Brazilian would surely have improved Spurs’s options behind the striker if he had signed last summer, and could have proven a valuable addition.

Tottenham are actually thought to be back in for Coutinho this summer, as Jose Mourinho looks to improve his squad.

The Daily Mirror claims that Coutinho may consider a move to Spurs, with Barcelona seemingly set to cash in on him.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch