Guillem Balague claims Tottenham transfer rumour is completely false

It was claimed that ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino pulled the plug on a deal for Philippe Coutinho last summer.

Guillem Balague has rubbished suggestions that Daniel Levy wanted Philippe Coutinho at Tottenham Hotspur but Mauricio Pochettino turned down the deal on his own Youtube channel.

The Daily Mirror claim that Pochettino did not want to sign Coutinho for Spurs and pulled the plug on a deal arranged by Levy last summer.

However, Balague suggests that the story was actually the other way around - with Levy making a mistake during the negotiations.

“That’s definitely not the story. The story in fact is that Pochettino did want Coutinho, but right at the end Daniel Levy decided to reduce some of the financial agreements that had been reached,” Balague said.

“Then Coutinho did not want to go to Spurs, and the money was not enough to make the move.

“Pochettino did want Coutinho in the side, and it was Levy who wanted to try a bit of financial wizardry but it didn’t work out.”

Tottenham’s failure to land Coutinho has proven costly this season, as they have lacked an attacking spark.

The Brazilian would surely have improved Spurs’s options behind the striker if he had signed last summer, and could have proven a valuable addition.

Tottenham are actually thought to be back in for Coutinho this summer, as Jose Mourinho looks to improve his squad.

The Daily Mirror claims that Coutinho may consider a move to Spurs, with Barcelona seemingly set to cash in on him.