Everton

Premier League

Everton linked to midfielder who Walcott was 'honoured' to play with

Everton are reportedly interested in signing the former Gunner.

Is Aaron Ramsey on his way back to the Premier League? According to one report, possibly.

Everton are reportedly lining up a sensational double move for the ex-Arsenal midfielder and his Wales team-mate Gareth Bale.

Ramsey left Arsenal on a Bosman last summer to join Juventus, but it hasn't been a brilliant first season in Turin for the 29-year-old.

According to 90 Min, Everton are considering a move for the Welshman - and it would delight Toffees winger Theo Walcott.

 

Walcott and Ramsey spent 11 years playing alongside one another in North London, and the Englishman said in 2013 that it was 'an absolute honour' to be his team-mate.

He told The Independent: "I see him in training every day and he's looking a totally different player. He's like a new signing. It's an absolute honour to play with him at the moment.”

Ramsey, who earns £225,000 per week in Italy [Silly Season], was bang in form for Arsenal at the time, toward the beginning of what would be his best season for the Gunners.

He wound up with 16 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, and surely if he could get back to that level at Everton then it would be a huge boost for the Goodison Park club, if it happens.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

