Even now it feels like Bukayo Saka isn't getting the credit he deserves

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka already looks like a superstar

Bukayo Saka's success this season for Arsenal should not come as a surprise.

Saka made his debut for the Gunners last season under Unai Emery and made an immediate impact in a Europa League win over Qarabag.

This campaign he has continued to impress, and he is getting attention for all the right reasons.

At the same time it feels like Saka is not being celebrated enough.

This is a young English talent who appears to have a great hard working attitude mixed with natural talent.

During the past season he has caught the eye more than the Gunners' record signing Nicolas Pepe.

He has also demonstrated a remarkable versatility, shifting from playing as a winger to filling in as a left-back.

His performances at left-back have been so strong that some Arsenal fans have tipped him for the England squad in the position. The Euros being put back to 2021 certainly helps him in this regard.

Perhaps the lack of attention suits Arsenal. Saka is yet to sign a new contract (although re-signing is probably in his best interests) and there's less chance of him having his head turned before the hype gets out of control.

This season he has a remarkable eight assists already, plus three goals, and he is a dangerman teams have to account for, even from left-back.

Saka is just 18, and there's a chance his numbers elevate towards the like being put up by Jadon Sancho at Dortmund this season, 17 goals and 17 assists.

The Arsenal youngster is two years younger and has a chance to become as good if not better.

While Sancho gets linked with triple-figure transfer fees, Saka barely gets a fraction of coverage in the media. Over the next few years, that will likely change.