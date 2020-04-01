Does Modern Warfare 2 Remastered have multiplayer? No, and here's why!

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered does not have multiplayer and Activision have provided an explanation as to why.

After having only recently been leaked, Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is now available to download and play on PlayStation 4 only. There were some concerns that the No Russian mission wouldn't be included, but it is in-fact still a part of the single-player campaign. However, while this infamous mission is included, multiplayer is not a part of the package.

As previously mentioned, there were some worried fans who had expressed concerns about the No Russian mission being excluded from Modern Warfare 2 Remastered. These fans will be happy to hear that the infamous level hasn't been omitted, even if it is potentially the reason as to why Sony Russia has declined to sell the game.

While it's good that one of the more memorable and provocative missions is still included, some fans are more than upset that multiplayer has been omitted. Although it's understandably disappointing for fans, Activision have provided a clear explanation for their decision.

Does Modern Warfare 2 Remastered have multiplayer?

No, Modern Warfare 2 Remastered does not have multiplayer.

There is no multiplayer for the PS4 version of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, and there will not be any online competitive gameplay for when the game launches on Xbox One and PC.

Priced at £19.99, the standalone package is the single-player campaign only with improved visuals.

Why is there no multiplayer in Modern Warfare 2 Remastered?

There is no multiplayer in Modern Warfare 2 Remastered because Activision are instead releasing "classic map experiences" in Modern Warfare.

Per a blog post from Activision, the publisher has provided the following explanation as to why there's no multiplayer in Modern Warfare 2 Remastered:

"Rather than release a separate, multiplayer experience as a standalone pack, Activision and Infinity Ward are looking to bring more classic map experiences to new life within the Modern Warfare universe as it continues to grow and build over time".

"We’ve played iconic Modern Warfare series maps of past returning in the new Modern Warfare, including classic maps like Rust, Shipment, Crash and Vacant. Plus, in Warzone we’ve also experienced classic Modern Warfare series locations like Gulag and Boneyard in new ways."

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is available on PS4 and will be released on Xbox One and PC at a later date.