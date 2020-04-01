'Very close': Argentine star admits he could've joined Newcastle United

Steve Bruce's Newcastle very nearly brought Facundo Colidio to the Premier League last summer from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Inter Milan striker Facundo Colidio has admitted that he was very close to joining Newcastle United recently before moving to Belgium instead, speaking to TYC Sports.

In the summer of 2019, one of the most exciting South American exports in the game was expected to arrive in England before the transfer window slammed shut.

The Mail reported that Newcastle United had held talks with the Serie A giants about a deal that would see Argentina starlet Colidio swap the San Siro for St James’ Park.

Inter wanted a fee of around £5 million, according to FCInterNews, for a man who looked every inch a trademark Mike Ashley signing. Colidio, a budding, 20-year-old prospect with a potentially huge re-sale value, is exactly the sort of player Newcastle have prioritised since the sportswear tycoon took control of the club over a decade ago.

But, according to Colidio himself, a move to Tyneside fell through after a breakdown in talks between The Magpies and Inter Milan.

"(The rumours) are real. It was very close, but it did not end up happening because, between the clubs, they did not agree,” said a former Boca Juniors starlet who is still dreaming of a future at Inter under Antonio Conte.

Colidio has struggled for goals at Sint-Truiden though a tally of six assists in 12 Jupiler League matches shows that there is more to his game than putting the ball in the back of the net.

But with all four of Newcastle’s strikers netting just once between them in the English top-flight this season, it’s hard to imagine that Colidio could have been the lethal number nine Steve Bruce is crying out for.