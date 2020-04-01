Quick links

'Unbelievable': Adam Clayton called reported Leeds target the best in the league

Adam Clayton of Leeds United celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground on November 29, 2011 in...
Championship league-leaders Marcelo Bielsa reportedly want to bring Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala to Elland Road - can he replace Ben White?

Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion at Riverside Stadium on August...

Daniel Ayala might not have established himself as one of the elite centre-halves in world football but a man once tipped for stardom at Liverpool by Rafa Benitez can still look back on his career with his head held high.

This 29-year-old man mountain has been one of the most reliable defenders anywhere in the Football League for over half a decade now. And, if The Star is to be believed, Ayala’s formidable performances at the heart of Middlesbrough’s backline could earn him a shot at the Premier League with none other than Leeds United.

Victor Orta, Leeds’ director of football, knows all about Ayala from his time at the Riverside.

 

The experienced Spaniard, who will become a free agent in the summer, has been identified as the ideal candidate to fill a Ben White-shaped void in Marcelo Bielsa’s backline once the talented loanee makes his return to Brighton.

And if Adam Clayton was not a Boro player himself, the former Leeds favourite would surely give his backing to Ayala’s proposed move to Elland Road.

“He’s a top lad. He’s one of, if not the best centre half in the league,” Clayton told the Gazette.

Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough (L) and Kamil Grosicki of Hull City (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at the KCOM Stadium on April...

 

“Dan has been unbelievable. He makes us a better team and he knows that.”

White, arguably Leeds’ finest centre-half since a young Rio Ferdinand, has been perhaps the stand-out defensive talent in the entirety of the Championship over the last nine months or so.

So Ayala, a 6ft 3ins giant who isn’t exactly renowned for his technical ability or passing range, would certainly have a lot to prove at Elland Road once the Leeds fans bid an emotional farewell to White.

Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough clears the ball from Samuel Saiz of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 31,...

