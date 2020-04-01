'Tried my best': 24-year-old admits he wanted to sign for Rangers

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers let Jason Cummings leave Ibrox when Steven Gerrard took over - now he is at Shrewsbury Town in League One?

Jason Cummings has admitted that it was a dream to play for Rangers and he tried to secure a second spell at Ibrox before returning to England with Shrewsbury Town, speaking to Edinburgh Live.

Unfortunately for a modern-day Hibernian legend, his short-lived spell on the blue half of Glasgow took place just before the arrival of Steven Gerrard two years ago.

Cummings spent the second half of 2017/18 on loan at Rangers from Nottingham Forest, when Graeme Murty was pulling the strings from the Ibrox touchline.

In total, the 24-year-old scored six times in 18 games for The Gers but a rather underwhelming record in the Scottish Premiership (2 in 15) and the subsequent arrival of Jermain Defoe scuppered his hopes of securing a permanent switch to the club of his dreams.

Though that was not for a lack of trying.

“It was hard when they didn’t want to keep me. I wanted to stay at Rangers and I tried my best to get back there,” said the affable frontman, who became the first Hibs player in half a century to score over 20 goals in three straight seasons.

"I did love it at Rangers.

“But I saw that (Gerrard) had signed Jermain Defoe, and I couldn’t really complain, considering he’s one of the best goalscorers in the world! I had to take that one on the chin.”

Cummings has never really lived up to the lofty expectations he created for himself during that prolific spell at Easter Road and, despite a famous brace in an FA Cup clash with European champions Liverpool, his debut season at Shrewsbury could be considered rather underwhelming too.

While Defoe and Alfredo Morelos have scored goals for fun north of the border, Cummings has just four in 24 games in the third-tier of English football.