Report: Wolves and West Ham want World Cup winner, Jorge Mendes key

Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are interested in rescuing Sami Khedira from his Juventus nightmare, according to Calciomercato.

At the age of 32, a man who conquered the World with Germany and made history with Real Madrid could be on his way to England for the first time in his storied, trophy-laden career.

Khedira, a Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Champions League winner, appears to be approaching the end of his time in Turin. A knee injury has seen him fall well down the pecking order after an impressive start to life under Maurizio Sarri, with the rejuvenated Aaron Ramsey stepping up in his absence.

And, according to reports in Italy, the Jorge Mendes connection could make Molineux a realistic possibility for a man who has won pretty much all there is to win in the game. Wolves are interested and, given Mendes’ connections at Juve, do not rule out the possibility of Khedira dominating the centre of the park in that iconic golden shirt next season.

The presence of an influential super-agent, one who has brought the likes of Ruben Neves, Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho to the Black Country, surely gives Wolves a substantial advantage over rival suitors West Ham.

Though, given that The Hammers have had their fair share of over-the-hill veterans in recent years, from Alvaro Arbeloa to Pablo Zabaleta and Patrice Evra, links with Khedira could be met with plenty of scepticism amongst a claret and blue fanbase.

Then again, the fact that Khedira was a regular for Juventus before injuries wrecked his season a few months ago, it’s clear that he still has a lot to offer at the top level.