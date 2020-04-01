Report: Everton and Crystal Palace want £6m Spaniard, Ancelotti thinks he's perfect

Premier League duo Everton and Palace are reportedly set to go head to head to sign Alex Moreno from La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Real Betis could be set for a substantial windfall over the summer with Everton and Crystal Palace lining up a big-money move for Alex Moreno, according to AS.

A versatile left-sider who moved to the Estadio Benito Villamarin from Rayo Vallecano last year in a bargain £6 million deal, Moreno is now worth far more than that these days.

Real Betis apparently think they can triple their investment after a superb debut season in Andalusia which has resulted in four goals in 20 La Liga starts.

A left-back whose pace and power makes him a useful option higher up the pitch in a more advanced role, AS claims that the Spaniard is exactly the kind of player Carlo Ancelotti wants at Everton.

It is surely no coincidence that The Toffees have been linked with a whole host of wide players in recent weeks. Moreno could potentially step into the shoes of the veteran Leighton Baines, who is out of contract in a few weeks’ time, while also offering a more old-school alternative to an inverted playmaker like Bernard on the flanks.

Crystal Palace are set to join Everton in the race for the 26-year-old’s signature and, interestingly, Moreno looks capable of filling a void created by the departure of two of Roy Hodgson’s star players. Patrick Van Aanholt and Wilfried Zaha have forged an impressive left-wing partnership but both have been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in recent times.

Moreno certainly has the thrust and speed to succeed Van Aanholt in particular.