Report: Everton and Crystal Palace want £6m Spaniard, Ancelotti thinks he's perfect

Carlo Ancelotti coach of SSC Napoli during the Italian Serie A match between AS Roma v Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico Rome on March 31, 2019 in Rome Italy
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League duo Everton and Palace are reportedly set to go head to head to sign Alex Moreno from La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Alex Moreno of Real Betis looks on prior to the Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Mestalla on February 29, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

Real Betis could be set for a substantial windfall over the summer with Everton and Crystal Palace lining up a big-money move for Alex Moreno, according to AS.

A versatile left-sider who moved to the Estadio Benito Villamarin from Rayo Vallecano last year in a bargain £6 million deal, Moreno is now worth far more than that these days.

 

Real Betis apparently think they can triple their investment after a superb debut season in Andalusia which has resulted in four goals in 20 La Liga starts.

A left-back whose pace and power makes him a useful option higher up the pitch in a more advanced role, AS claims that the Spaniard is exactly the kind of player Carlo Ancelotti wants at Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 11, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

It is surely no coincidence that The Toffees have been linked with a whole host of wide players in recent weeks. Moreno could potentially step into the shoes of the veteran Leighton Baines, who is out of contract in a few weeks’ time, while also offering a more old-school alternative to an inverted playmaker like Bernard on the flanks.

Crystal Palace are set to join Everton in the race for the 26-year-old’s signature and, interestingly, Moreno looks capable of filling a void created by the departure of two of Roy Hodgson’s star players. Patrick Van Aanholt and Wilfried Zaha have forged an impressive left-wing partnership but both have been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in recent times.

Moreno certainly has the thrust and speed to succeed Van Aanholt in particular.

Alex Moreno of Real Betis Balompie in action during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 08, 2020 in Seville, Spain.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

