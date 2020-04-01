Report: Arsenal make offer to sign £35m star from bottom-of-the-table side

Arsenal need to replace Dani Ceballos and the Premier League outfit have reportedly turned to Marc Roca, the shining light of La Liga strugglers Espanyol.

Arsenal have made an offer for £35 million Spaniard Marc Roca with La Liga strugglers Espanyol expected to cash in on their star player during the summer transfer window, according to Marca.

One accusation that has been levelled at the Gunners constantly over the years surrounds that pesky position in front of the back four. And the critics have a point – Arsenal have never really managed to effectively replicate that ball-winning, tough-tackling presence of Gilberto Silva in the 12 years since his departure.

But if a deal for Roca can be agreed, with Marca claiming that the Premier League giants have put an offer on the table for their number one summer target, Mikel Arteta could finally do something that neither Arsene Wenger or Unai Emery achieved.

23-year-old Roca is one of the finest deep-lying midfielders in Spain’s top flight. He even averages 2.4 successful tackles per game – which is a higher tally than any member of Arsenal’s current squad, including all of their midfielders.

Roca caught the eye during Spain’s U21 European Championship triumph in Italy last summer with his superb reading of the game and smooth passing style highlighting the vast potential of a player who combines the energy of a Lucas Torreira with the technique of a Dani Ceballos.

And Marca suggests that it’s the latter who Roca could replace at the Emirates.

Ceballos is expected to return to parent club Real Madrid in the summer with his compatriot, who has a £35 million release clause in his contract, potentially heading in the other direction with Espanyol stuck bottom of the La Liga table.