Report: Arsenal make offer to sign £35m star from bottom-of-the-table side

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal need to replace Dani Ceballos and the Premier League outfit have reportedly turned to Marc Roca, the shining light of La Liga strugglers Espanyol.

Marc Roca Junque of RCD Espanyol reacts during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and RCD Espanyol at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on January 21, 2019 in Eibar, Spain.

Arsenal have made an offer for £35 million Spaniard Marc Roca with La Liga strugglers Espanyol expected to cash in on their star player during the summer transfer window, according to Marca.

One accusation that has been levelled at the Gunners constantly over the years surrounds that pesky position in front of the back four. And the critics have a point – Arsenal have never really managed to effectively replicate that ball-winning, tough-tackling presence of Gilberto Silva in the 12 years since his departure.

But if a deal for Roca can be agreed, with Marca claiming that the Premier League giants have put an offer on the table for their number one summer target, Mikel Arteta could finally do something that neither Arsene Wenger or Unai Emery achieved.

 

23-year-old Roca is one of the finest deep-lying midfielders in Spain’s top flight. He even averages 2.4 successful tackles per game – which is a higher tally than any member of Arsenal’s current squad, including all of their midfielders.

Roca caught the eye during Spain’s U21 European Championship triumph in Italy last summer with his superb reading of the game and smooth passing style highlighting the vast potential of a player who combines the energy of a Lucas Torreira with the technique of a Dani Ceballos.

Marc Roca of Espanyol during the La Liga Santander match between Espanyol v Real Madrid at the RCDE Stadium on January 27, 2019 in Cornella Spain

And Marca suggests that it’s the latter who Roca could replace at the Emirates.

Ceballos is expected to return to parent club Real Madrid in the summer with his compatriot, who has a £35 million release clause in his contract, potentially heading in the other direction with Espanyol stuck bottom of the La Liga table.

Marc Roca of Espanyol reacts during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final match between Real Betis and RCD Espanyol at Estadio Benito Villamarin on January 30, 2019 in Seville, Spain.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

