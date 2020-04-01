Quick links

Report: Arsenal looking to sign two brothers, beleive one will cost £20m

Could the Premier League giants really bring two siblings to the Emirates? Serie A duo Amad and Hatem Traore have both been linked.

Arsenal are hoping to snap up Sassuolo midfielder Hamed Traore for a fee of £20 million, according to 90Min, while his younger brother Amad is also on the radar of the Premier League giants.

It looks like The Gunners will be forced to box clever in the transfer market this summer. With Mikel Arteta’s side set to miss out on the Champions League yet again, sitting ninth in England’s top flight as it stands, funds will once again be tight in North London.

So Arsenal, it seems, will have to prioritise exciting young talents as opposed to established, proven quality. And the two Toure brothers, at 20 and 17 respectively, certainly represent the former rather than the latter.

 

Hamed is the more experienced of the two, scoring three times in 20 Serie A games for Sassuolo this season. 90Min reports that Arsenal believe a deal could be done for around £20 million, though Italian champions Juventus will complicate matters given that they have first refusal on the attacking midfielder.

Teenager Amad is still looking to make his breakthrough for Champions League quarter-finalists Atalanta, meanwhile, and the Bergamo-based outfit are desperate to hang onto one of their most exciting prospects.

There is a belief that Amad, in particular, might have already moved out of Arsenal’s price-range.

Should either player arrive, they will become the latest in a series of talented Ivorian’s to play in the famous red shirt after Kolo Toure, Nicolas Pepe, Gervinho and Emmanuel Eboue.

