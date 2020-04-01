Quick links

Report: 34-time league champions decide to sell £18m Liverpool target, Klopp's wanted him for years

17th March 2019, Craven Cottage, London, England; EPL Premier League football, Fulham versus Liverpool; Liverpool Manager Jürgen Klopp smiles pitch side
Liverpool were turned down by Jeremy Doku in 2018 - but the Premier League champions could finally land the Anderlecht starlet this summer.

Jeremy Doku of Anderlecht during the Belgium Pro League match between Gent v Anderlecht at the Ghelamco Arena on February 7, 2020 in Gent Belgium

Anderlecht have decided that the time is right to cash in on Liverpool target Jeremy Doku, according to GhanaSoccerNet.

After two years of trying, Jurgen Klopp could finally get his hands on a young winger who, in the German’s own humble opinion, shares more than a few similarities with a fresh-faced Sadio Mane.

Doku turned down the chance to swap Anderlecht for Anfield two years ago, deciding to stay at home and hone his talents at the Jupiler League giants after a pep talk from none other than then-Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku (Calciomercato).

 

But Liverpool will be hoping that the teenager is now ready to pack his bags and seize an opportunity of a lifetime. Het Nieuwsblad reports that the European champions will come calling again this summer.

And, this time, they could be in luck.

Anderlecht's Jeremy Doku pictured during a soccer match between Waasland-Beveren and RSC Anderlecht, Saturday 29 February 2020 in Beveren, on day 28 of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian...

GhanaSoccerNet reports that Anderlecht, 34-time winners of the domestic league, are willing to listen to offers of around £18 million as they look to line the coffers during an era of unprecedented financial uncertainty due to the ongoing global health pandemic.

Doku, a Belgium U21 international of Ghanaian descent, will surely jump at another cance to play under a coach who has turned the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mario Goetze, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mane himself into world-class performers.

Francis Amuzu midfielder of Anderlecht and Jeremy Doku forward of Anderlecht during the Jupiler Pro League match between RSC Anderlecht and Royal Excel Mouscron Peruwelz on February 02,...

