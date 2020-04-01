Quick links

Moyes tried to sign reported West Ham target at Manchester United, player previously said

Danny Owen
West Ham United could finally see David Moyes link up with Sami Khedira with Juventus's Serie A winner potentially Premier League bound at last.

Sami Khedira of Real Madrid in action during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Nou Camp in Barcelona, UK. Photo: Visionhaus

After seven years of waiting, David Moyes could finally get his man.

A player he has wanted since the summer of 2013 is potentially packing his bags for England at last – and it just so happens that a move to West Ham United is on the cards. At least, according to Calciomercato.

Sami Khedira has won pretty much all there is to win in the game. A World champion with Germany, a Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Champions League victor at Stuttgart, Real Madrid and Juventus, it’s no surprise that a 32-year-old veteran with a CV like his has no shortage of suitors.

 

Whether Khedira is willing to join perennial underachievers West Ham, after spending almost a decade at the very top of the European game, remains to be seen. But the 77-time international can take some solace in knowing that the Hammers have a boss who has been among his biggest fans for many a year.

Speaking to talkSPORT in 2013, Khedira confirmed that Real Madrid had rejected an offer from Manchester United, scuppering Moyes’ hopes of making the German one of his first signings at Old Trafford.

“The club turned down the offer and that was it,” he said.

“We didn’t really have the chance to discuss it. I had a longer chat with Carlo Ancelotti a few weeks ago and it was relatively clear to me that I’d stay at Real.”

Seven years on, Khedira is entering his final few years at the top level with a niggling knee injury casting doubt on how much time he has left in the game.

But a player with his proven track record, and relentless winning mentality, can only have a positive impact on a West Ham side crying out for quality and character on and off the pitch.

Sami Khedira of Juventus during the Italian Serie A match between Juventus v Frosinone at the Allianz Stadium on February 15, 2019 in Turin Italy

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

