'Just so happy': 28-year-old thrilled to escape his Celtic nightmare

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic allowed Scott Allan to re-join Hibernian last summer after a couple of very forgettable years at Parkhead.

Scott Allan has admitted to the Daily Record that he was ‘just so happy’ to escape his Celtic nightmare and seal a much-needed return to Hibernian in the summer of 2019.

One of the most naturally gifted footballers to emerge in Scotland over the last century, it’s fair to say the now-28-year-old midfielder has never managed to live up to those lofty expectations but at least he is playing regularly again after a couple of fallow seasons out on loan.

A life-changing move to Celtic in 2015 proved to be exactly that – but for all the wrong reasons.

Suddenly, a fresh-faced youngster who shone at Hibernian found himself struggling for game-time in a star-studded Hoops midfield featuring the likes of Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong, Tom Rogic and Stefan Johansen.

By the time Allan packed his bags and headed back to Hibs in July, he had made just 13 Premiership appearances in Celtic colours with much of his time spent farmed out on a series of temporary deals.

So no wonder the former Scotland U21 international was thrilled to be handed a fresh start in Edinburgh.

“When I made the move to Hibs from Celtic I was just so happy to be back playing but I have been fit for every single game this season,” Allan says.

“I don’t know if I’d say it has been my best season but my stats would suggest it has been in terms of fitness.”

This is Allan’s third spell at Hibernian.

The one-time West Brom youngster spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Easter Road when Neil Lennon was still at the helm, completing arguably the league’s finest midfield trio alongside Dylan McGeouch and now-Aston Villa star John McGinn.