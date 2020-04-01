'I don't understand': 28-year-old baffled by reports linking him with Tottenham

Premier League side Spurs have been tipped to add PSG's Ligue 1 champion Thomas Meunier to Jose Mourinho's squad this summer.

Thomas Meunier has been left baffled by reports linking him with a summer move to Tottenham Hotspur – but the PSG flyer is still convinced that he would be a fine signing for many a club during the off-season, speaking to RTBF.

With one of the modern game’s most decorated full-backs due to become a free agent in the very near future, it is no surprise that Meunier is becoming something of a regular in the gossip columns.

Everton have already been linked via Le10 Sport while Football London suggested that Tottenham could turn their eye to a brilliant, bargain signing if top target Max Aarons proves to be too expensive.

With ten trophies under his belt and 40 caps for the Belgian national team, Meunier is certainly not lacking in confidence – though speculation suggesting he will be on his way to North London has left the 28-year-old scratching his head.

"A free agent, international player, who plays in the number one team in the FIFA world ranking and who is 28 years old? It cannot be a bad buy, even if I get gangrene and I have to be cut a leg off!” Meunier quipped.

“(But) I've seen so many articles linking me to Tottenham. I don't understand this! My main objective is always to stay in Paris, but for the moment it's pretty calm.”

It remains to be seen whether PSG use the postponement of the Ligue 1 season to enter talks with Meunier over a new deal which would see him commit his future to the dominant force of French football.

As the man himself points out, he is entering the prime of his career. And there will be no shortage of clubs looking to lure Meunier away from PSG if, or when, he makes a splash in the free agent pool.