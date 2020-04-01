Quick links

'Good player': Director confirms exit-linked Sunderland player is training with his team

Danny Owen
Phil Parkinson's League One hopefuls Sunderland are in danger of losing Benji Kimpioka - he is back in Sweden with Allsvenskan outfit IK Sirius.

Sunderland starlet Benji Kimpioka is training with Swedish outfit IK Sirius with his future at the Stadium of Light taking another twist, according to Fotboll Skanalen.

With the likes of Jon McLauglin, Alim Ozturk, Luke O’Nien, Chris Maguire and Duncan Watmore due to become free agents on Julhy 1 as things stand, manager Phil Parkinson may be powerless to prevent a stream of key players heading for the exit.

And while Kimpioka has not made much of an impact during a frustrating 2019/20 campaign, featuring just four times in League One, he too appears to be on his way out of the Stadium of Light as it stands.

 

Try as they might, Sunderland have failed to tie the Sweden U21 international down to fresh terms. And it seems that a return to Scandinavia is on the cards.

Kimpioka is currently training with IK Sirius during the ongoing postponement of professional football across the globe with director of football Ola Andersson confirming the arrangement.

“He’s starting up with us now and we haven’t set an end date. He asked if he could train here now and he’s good player,” Andersson says.

As it stands, it is uncertain whether Kimpioka could sign for Sirius when his contract at Sunderland comes to an end or whether he is just training with the club in order to keep his fitness levels up until the campaign resumes.

Sweden is one of the few nations in Europe who have not enforced lockdown measures, meaning Allsvenskan clubs are still free to train as normal.

